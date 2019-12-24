BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (AP/CBS SF) — Northern California authorities may have helped save the holidays for dozens of people by arresting a couple who allegedly swiped more than 100 packages and letters from mailboxes.
The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, a sergeant chased a car matching the description of one used by a suspected mail thief in unincorporated Durham.
The car flipped over and the driver and passenger were arrested.
Authorities say inside the car, they found 108 packages and envelopes addressed to some 56 people and 37 different addresses in Durham and Chico.
They also found methamphetamine, pre-paid gift cards and hundreds of dollars in cash.
Police arrested driver Jeremy Blumlein, 41, of Chico, and his passenger, Breanna Mauer, 26, of Magalia. Both are facing charges including identity theft, mail theft, and violation of probation.
