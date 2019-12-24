



BAY POINT (CBS SF) — The man who was shot by a clerk during the robbery of a Bay Point store and later pronounced dead outside has been identified, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The deceased man is 31-year-old Michael Andrew of Merced.

Surveillance video of the store shows Andrew walking behind the counter of Kam’s Market on the Port Chicago Highway as the clerk, Mark Kasprowicz, was closing up for the night.

Andrew shoved and violently assaulted Kasprowicz, pistol whipping his head and leaving him bleeding. As Andrew began extracting the cash from the register, Kasprowicz reached for a handgun in the drawer under the register and a struggle ensued between the two.

Kasprowicz is an Air Force veteran and private security guard and he says he fired one single shot in self defense after he says he heard one of the suspects fire at him. Andrew was accompanied by another unknown suspect during the robbery and both of them fled after Andrew was shot.

The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office did not release any new information on the second suspect as of Tuesday afternoon.