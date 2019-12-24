



DALY CITY (KPIX 5) — Many stores like Target and Old Navy had extended hours and shoppers definitely took advantage of them on Christmas Eve.

Shoppers had carts filled with last minute gifts and a lot of excuses at the Serramonte Shopping Center in Daly City.

“Because usually they have sales, and I was procrastinating,” said Nique Louv of San Francisco.

Holiday shopping already set records over the weekend with Super Saturday sales reaching nearly $35 billion. They were boosted by mega retailers like Target, Costco, Walmart and Amazon.

“Last minute is more fun because you find things that you may not normally be looking for,” said Verne Songeco of South San Francisco.

There was also a crowd of people elsewhere inside the mall as a long line formed for a photo with Santa right before closing.

The National Retail Federation predicts nearly 70% of shoppers will be back in stores the week after Christmas.