Comments
DANVILLE (KPIX 5) — A Tesla sedan smashed into a salon at the Blackhawk Plaza Shopping Center in Danville Tuesday afternoon.
The car somehow ended up all the way inside the building, leaving a broken door dangling. The collision happened at around 1 p.m. and plenty of holiday shoppers were in the area.
A worker at a nearby store heard the impact.
“No one was hit inside. The lady said it came pretty close, though,” the worker said. Fire crews and police were on the scene after the incident.
The CHP is currently investigating the crash.
Officials have not yet commented on what caused the Tesla to careen out of control.
You must log in to post a comment.