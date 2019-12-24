SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) – Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick will resign from the board next week, effectively severing ties with the San Francisco-based company he co-founded a decade ago.

In the statement announcing his departure, the controversial tech executive said he was stepping down to “focus on my current business and philanthropic pursuits.

“Uber has been a part of my life for the past 10 years,” Kalanick said in the statement. “At the close of the decade, and with the company now public, it seems like the right moment for me to focus on my current business and philanthropic pursuits.”

“I’m proud of all that Uber has achieved, and I will continue to cheer for its future from the sidelines,” he continued. “I want to thank the board, (current Uber CEO) Dara (Khosrowshahi) and the entire Uber team for everything they have done to further the Uber mission.”

Uber turbocharged the gig economy and since 2010 has logged 15 billion trips.

Kalanick was ousted as CEO in the summer of 2017 with the company mired in numerous lawsuits.

The departure did not come as a surprise. Kalanick recently sold more than $2.5 billion worth of shares in the company, more than 90% of his holdings. Currently, he has about 5.8 million shares that he still owns. At the pace, Kalanick has been sellinf his shares, he’ll likely be completely divested from the company by the end of the year.

