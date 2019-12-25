BERKELEY (CBS SF) — At least one person has died and multiple lanes of westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Berkeley were blocked following a traffic collision early Wednesday morning.
The collision was first reported at 5:22 a.m. just east of Gilman Street, the CHP said. Multiple vehicles were involved.
All lanes were initially blocked around 6 a.m. and traffic was being guided through the slow lane at around 6:14 a.m. All lanes were reopened shortly before 8 a.m., the CHP said.
All lanes open on westbound 80 in #Berkeley. Traffic will recover quickly with the light traffic volume. https://t.co/llS1eq303x
— KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) December 25, 2019
Officers at the CHP’s Traffic Management Center confirmed the collision but declined to provide additional information as of 6 a.m.
