BERKELEY (CBS SF) — At least one person has died and multiple lanes of westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Berkeley were blocked following a traffic collision early Wednesday morning.

The collision was first reported at 5:22 a.m. just east of Gilman Street, the CHP said. Multiple vehicles were involved.

All lanes were initially blocked around 6 a.m. and traffic was being guided through the slow lane at around 6:14 a.m. All lanes were reopened shortly before 8 a.m., the CHP said.

Officers at the CHP’s Traffic Management Center confirmed the collision but declined to provide additional information as of 6 a.m.

