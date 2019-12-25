Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — At least one person was in serious condition following a shooting Christmas Day evening in East Oakland, police said.
Officers responded at 6:13 p.m. to the 2100 block of 34th Avenue where a party was taking place at a home.
When officers arrived they found four adults suffering from apparent bullets wounds. Police now say that the victims, three men and one woman, were taken to various hospitals.
Conditions of the victims range from stable to serious, according to police.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.