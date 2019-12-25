SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police are investigating a homicide involving a man hit by a vehicle early Christmas morning, authorities said Wednesday.
At about 2:16 a.m., police responded to an alarm call in the 1200 block of E. Santa Clara Street and were flagged down about a person struck by a vehicle, San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said.
Officers found an unconscious adult male lying on the street. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time after.
Police are currently investigating the motive and circumstances behind the incident, Garcia said.
No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.
The victim is not being identified until the Santa Clara County Corner’s Office confirms the identity and notifies the man’s family.
This is San Jose’s 33rd homicide on 2019, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Anthony Kilmer or Detective Ted Reckas of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.
