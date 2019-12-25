SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 29-year-old man was dead and two others suffered injuries not considered life-threatening following a shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District late Christmas Eve night, according to police.
The shooting was reported at 11:24 p.m. at the intersection of Jones and O’Farrell streets, police said.
Officers from the department’s Tenderloin Station arrived to find a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso, a 30-year-old man with a head injury caused by a strike with an object and a 23-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the ankle.
The 29-year-old man was declared dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries and released and the 30-year-old man hit in the head was treated at the scene.
Police didn’t provide any suspect information.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police (415) 575-4444. Those wishing to text a tip can text TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD”.
