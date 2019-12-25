CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN. (CBS SF) — The double murder suspect involved in the fatal stabbing of Clayton Beathard, younger brother of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, has been arrested in Tennessee, police said Wednesday.
BREAKING: Accused double murderer Michael D. Mosley just arrested in Cheatham County. Mosley will be booked later today on 2 counts of criminal homicide and 1 count of attempted criminal homicide for Saturday morning's stabbing of 3 men, 2 fatally. pic.twitter.com/XxLjtaooPO
— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2019
Nashville police arrested Michael D. Mosley after he surrendered inside a vacant home in Cheatham County on Wednesday afternoon, the department said on Twitter. He will be booked into county jail on two counts of homicide and one count of attempted homicide.
Mosley is accused of stabbing 22-year-old Beathard and another man to death on Saturday in a bar fight in Nashville. The altercation was apparently over a woman.
The fight moved outside and that’s when Beathard and two others were stabbed. Beathard and the other man were pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police were asking for the public’s help in identifying four people wanted for questioning. They released surveillance video of three men and a woman at the bar.
Mosley was on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List, according to CBS affiliate in Nashville WTVF.
The team said in a statement that the 49ers family was “shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the tragedy.”
