SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Before the game between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors at Chase Center began, Wednesday was a win for 30 Bay Area kids who got Christmas dinner, tickets to the game and a gift from their beloved team.

For Titus Hughes, the day’s highlight was getting to meet his team heroes.

“We get to meet the players,” Hughes exulted. “And we get to go on the court and they give us gifts and we’re going to be on TV!”

The kids are from the Oakland Public Education Fund and the Boys and Girls Club of San Francisco. They all have been looking forward to to this day.

“You always remember those really good Christmases and this is probably one of the best for him,” said Titus’ mother Tuli Hughes.

In addition to the memories, the boys and girls got a set of Beats headphones and plenty of Warriors swag. It is all part of the NBA’s Season of Giving.

“It signifies to them that we’re thinking of them — we the Warriors and the NBA — we care a lot that our fans are able to come and enjoy a game, no matter what their background. So it’s a treat for us to be able to do this,” said Melanie Moore, vice-president of community relations for the Warriors.

For the families — full of Warriors pride and Christmas spirit — this was a Christmas to cherish. And, to take the day even closer to perfection, the Warriors beat the Rockets 116-104.

“This game was amazing,” said Dubs fan Amber Berry. “Best Christmas present ever.”