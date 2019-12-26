



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose have arrested a woman who fatally ran down a man suspected of shooting one of the woman’s relatives early Christmas morning, authorities said Thursday.

On Wednesday morning at around 2:15 a.m., San Jose police responded to a silent burglar alarm in the 1200 block of E. Santa Clara Street. Arriving officers were flagged down regarding a man lying on the street who appeared to have been hit by a car. Officers located the unconscious adult male and found a loaded firearm near him.

The man struck by the car was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. A follow-up investigation by the department’s homicide detectives revealed that the deceased male had gotten in an argument with a second adult male. The deceased male shot the adult male with a handgun and fled the scene on foot.

A relative of the shooting victim drove the male shooting victim to a local hospital where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

A lone female driver, later identified as 22-year-old San Jose resident Sabrina Marie Gutierrez, drove her vehicle onto the sidewalk in pursuit of the shooting suspect and ran him down as he fled. Gutierrez is also a relative of the male shooting victim. After striking the shooting suspect in her car, she fled the scene in the vehicle.

At around 2:20 a.m., a local hospital notified police that a shooting victim had been dropped off. Officers determined this was the same victim that had been shot at on E. Santa Clara Street.

Police arrested suspect Gutierrez Christmas night in San Jose and booked her into Santa Clara County Jail for murder.

The identity of the victim who died after being struck by the vehicle will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after the coroner confirms his identity and notifies his next of kin.

This is San Jose’s 34th homicide of 2019.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Anthony Kilmer or Detective Ted Reckas of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.