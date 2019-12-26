CAMPBELL (CBS SF) – A man who apparently purposely went into Los Gatos Creek in Campbell on Christmas Day was pulled from the water by a group of bystanders, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews were dispatched to the creek near Camden Avenue.

Firefighters found the man, whose name wasn’t released, on the creek’s steep concrete slope near a spillway in the area of Camden Avenue and the San Tomas Expressway overpass.

“Bystanders, before our crews arrived, had gone in and pulled him out,” fire department spokeswoman Luisa Rapport said.

Firefighters used a rope rescue system to pull the man to safety, Rapport said. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Witnesses said the man seemed to have gone into the water on purpose.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.