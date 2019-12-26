OAKLAND (KPIX) — The Alameda County district attorney has charged an Oakland man with murdering a 19-year-old woman earlier this month but police say the suspect has left the country.

According to court documents, the district attorney has identified the suspect as Roberto Martinez and charged him with murder and multiple gun charges, including shooting at an occupied vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a city and carrying a concealed firearm.

While Oakland police are not elaborating on the details, they did release a statement:

“This case has been charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office however the suspect has fled the country. The Oakland police department will continue our efforts to bring this suspect to justice.”

Family members of Madysin White-Carroll say she was just leaving a corner store at 98th Ave. and E Street Dec. 10 when a man suddenly parked behind her, blocking her in.

“I don’t understand why someone would do this,” Madisyn’s mother, who asked that her identity not be broadcast, said through tears.

White-Carroll’s mother said the man punched her daughter and tried to rob her. She said she learned of the assault because Madisyn had relayed the incident to a friend on the phone immediately following the attack.

A witness told KPIX that Madisyn fought back and others came to help her. The fight was broken up.

Then, her mother says, Madisyn pointed her cellphone at the suspect’s car to record video. After that, her mother says, the man followed Madisyn and fired into her car, fatally wounding her.

“I know my daughter,” Madisyn’s mother said. “I know she was thinking, ‘my mommy is going to be so mad at me. I need to find out who did this so I can make sure they get in trouble because he shouldn’t have hit me.’ She should have come right home and she didn’t come right home.”

Madisyn’s family said they are frustrated that details about the case have not been made public.

“It’s not fair, it’s not right and Madisyn needs justice and we’re not going to stop fighting until we get justice for Madysin!” said Emily Bennett, Madisyn’s stepmother.

Meanwhile, KPIX has learned that Oakland police are investigating two other crimes involving the discharge of firearms at the same location, the 1000 block of 98th Avenue. One occurred Oct. 26 and another on Nov. 8.

While KPIX was gathering information for this story Thursday, our news crew observed an argument break out between two groups of young men. For safety reasons, the crew chose not to record video of that confrontation.