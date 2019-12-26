PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Three teens were killed and two others taken to the hospital with major injuries after their vehicle careened into a power pole on Foothill Road near Pleasanton’s Castelwood County Club on Christmas night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the accident took place around 10 p.m. Wednesday involving a vehicle traveling southbound on Foothill Road and officers quickly responded to the scene. When they arrived, the officers discovered a horrific scene — a vehicle had crashed through a power pole and smashed into a tree.

Several of the victims were trapped inside the wrecked vehicle.

This is where a horrific car crash happened around 10 on Christmas night. 3 teenagers are dead, 2 others are seriously injured. Foothill Rd between Castlewood and Bernal will be closed until 4pm. @KPIXtv #cbsnbayarea pic.twitter.com/i9S9mQn13T — Jackie Ward (@JackieKPIX) December 26, 2019

Three people were trapped inside the car and two others had been ejected, CHP Officer Tyler Hahn told Bay City News Service. The driver and two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, while two other passengers were taken to a hospital with major injuries, according to Hahn.

The injured passengers were taken to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Investigators were trying to determined why the vehicle swerved off the road, but they do not believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The CHP said Foothill Road near Castlewood Drive would remain closed for much of Thursday as crews from Pacific Gas & Electric Co. repair the power pole.

