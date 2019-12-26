



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A pair of homeless Oakland mothers occupying a vacant home as a housing protest on Thursday was given another four days to make their case.

At a hearing packed by dozens of people who support mothers Dominique Walker, 34, and Sameerah Karim, 41, in their effort to remain living at the house at 2928 Magnolia St., Alameda County Superior Court Judge Patrick McKinney said, “I understand the confusion” and said there seems to have been a lack of notice.

The two single, homeless women who have established the activist group Moms 4 Housing has been living in the home on Magnolia Street since they illegally entered it on November 18th.

The women moved into the home to bring attention to Oakland’s homelessness crisis and to the large amount of vacant investor-owned homes in the city.

They are now demanding that Wedgewood, the real estate firm that owns the house, negotiate the sale of the property through the Oakland Community Land Trust.

A judge had tentatively ruled in favor of eviction, but delayed a final decision Thursday morning.

Speaking to her supporters and the news media outside the courthouse after Thursday’s brief hearing, Walker said, “I thank everybody for being here on short notice” and promised to keep fighting to stay in the house.

“The system is not set up for us to win but we’re not going anywhere,” she said.

Tenant rights attorney Leah Simon-Weisberg, who represents the women, said the basis for their claim that they should be allowed to stay in the house is “housing is a human right,” drawing applause from the women’s supporters.

Simon-Weisberg alleged that Oakland’s housing crisis “is directly related to speculators like Wedgewood.”

“The responsibility of Wedgewood is to negotiate with these moms. They have offered to buy this home,” said Oakland City Councilwoman Nikki Fortunato-Bas.

“There’s no right way to do a wrong thing. What these people are doing is the wrong thing. They’re bullies and they’re thieves,” responded Wedgewood spokesperson Sam Singer.

Singer said Wedgewood wants to renovate and rehabilitate the house as soon as possible and put it back into the housing market in order to improve the neighborhood, the community and the city.

Singer said Wedgewood tries to “flip” houses and is in the business of buying, renovating, and quickly selling homes to first-time buyers, rejecting the allegation by the women’s supporters that the company

holds homes vacant.

The case now goes back to its original hearing date of December 30th.