SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The owners of a popular South Bay bakery posted surveillance video Thursday showing a burglar breaking into their business in order to steal a cash register.
The robbery happened early Thursday morning at Ani’s Cake Delights and Flower Flour in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood at about 2 a.m.
Video shows the thief wearing what appeared to be a mask and a hooded winter coat smashing through the glass front door and heading straight for the cash register. In the clip, the suspect proceeds to grab the register and pull it free of its cables before exiting through the same smashed door.
The owners said in the Facebook post that they were alerted to the break-in by their security monitoring company.
“What do you want from a small bakery! Why? Why?” the post read.
Police are investigating the incident. No information on the suspect has been released by authorities.
