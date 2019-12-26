PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — A pair of twin brothers who attended Dublin High School were among the three teens killed in a Christmas night solo vehicle crash in Pleasanton that also left two more teens in critical condition.

The three teens died after their vehicle careened into a power pole on Foothill Road near Pleasanton’s Castelwood County Club on Christmas night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the accident took place around 10 p.m. Wednesday involving a vehicle traveling southbound on Foothill Road. Officers quickly responded to the scene. When they arrived, the officers discovered a horrific scene — a vehicle had crashed through a power pole and smashed into a tree.

Three teens were found deceased inside the car and two other teens had been ejected from the vehicle, CHP Officer Tyler Hahn said. The driver and two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, while two other passengers were taken to Eden Medical Center with major injuries, according to Hahn.

“The main thing is just how tragic this is,” said Hahn. “Three people lost on Christmas night. Very, very sad.”

The injured passengers were taken to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The identities of the victims have not been released by authorities, but family members confirmed that two of the victims killed in the crash were 16-year-old twin brothers and Dublin High School students Marc and Michael Urista. The third victim, Javier Ramirez, was also a student at Dublin High.

The twin teenage boys were with their cousin in the car. CHP said he and a teenage girl who also was a passenger suffered major injuries.

Neighbor Sharon Tangney heard the terrible crash and called 911.

“Oh, it was a loud impact. I mean it shook the house. It was loud,” said Tangney.

The accident happened behind the house Sharon shares with her husband, Steve Tangney. They said they have never seen an accident that bad.

“The car was pinned up against the tree, roof first,” said Steve Tangney. “It was on its side, roof first. More or less, bent as a C-shape around the tree, with the underside of the car being what you could see.”

The Tangneys said they are praying for the victims’ families.

“It’s tough, it’s tough for them, for me to even think about them. I wouldn’t ever want to be in their shoes,” a tearful Steve Tangney said. “I think about what Christmas would be for them. Never the same.”

Hours after the crash, debris was still scattered along the road. Cement barriers were still on their side.

Investigators were trying to determined why the vehicle swerved off the road. Foothill Road is known to be a dangerous road, especially in the dark.

Tom Coleman has lived on Foothill for almost 25 years and is part of the effort to make the road safer.

“Shortly after we moved here, two kids died down here by Pleasanton Ridge and then several more have died up this way. About a total of 8 or 9 people have died along this road,” explained Coleman. “We have a lot of people that speed through here, drag race. Especially on the weekends, because they know they probably can get away with it.”

CHP is trying to determine if speed was a factor.

“Hopefully that car has some type of a black box that we can download to get some more vehicle information,” said Hahn.

The involvement of drugs and alcohol has also not been ruled out yet.

The CHP said Foothill Road near Castlewood Drive would remain closed through 4 p.m. Thursday as crews from Pacific Gas & Electric Co. repair the power pole.

