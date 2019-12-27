VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A cool-headed Vallejo police dispatcher is being credited with saving the day when a frantic woman called 911 to report her 27-year-old granddaughter was about to give birth.

The Vallejo Police Department said in a post on its Facebook page that dispatcher Susan Hart took a frantic call at 8:03 p.m. Thursday from a Vallejo resident whose daughter was in labor and the caller “was in a complete panic and unsure of what to do.” It was later determined the caller was actually the woman’s grandmother.

Hart, who has prior Emergency Medical Dispatch training, calmed the woman down by telling her the paramedics were on the way to the home and began going through the steps to deliver the baby in case the birth began before the medics arrived, police said.

Sure enough, the baby arrived just six minutes after the phone call began and grandmom was able to handle the tasks during the birth after speaking with Hart.

Moments later, Vallejo Fire Dept. paramedic Stephen Kay arrived at the home and confirmed the appropriate steps to birth the baby had been followed, police said. Kay cut the umbilical cord and prepared the new mom and baby for the ride to the hospital.

The mom’s grandmother, Corliss Prevost Mucker, reported on her Facebook page that the child is a baby boy, weighing in at 4 lbs. and 12 oz.

Mucker commented that her great-grandson “made a grand entrance into this world” and “I can’t explain all the emotions I was experiencing ALL at the same time!”