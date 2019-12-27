SAN JOSE (AP) — Martin Frk scored two third-period goals in his debut with the Kings, and Jeff Carter scored the winner in overtime as Los Angeles beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Friday night.

Frk scored his first goal early in the third and cut a two-goal Sharks lead in half. He tied it with another score with 1:24 left in regulation.

Jack Campbell had 22 saves as the Kings snapped a three-game skid.

Joe Thornton snapped a 47-game goal-scoring drought and added an assist for the Sharks, who lost their fourth straight and are 1-9-1 over their last 11.

Thornton hadn’t scored in a regular-season game since March 18 of last season.

Aaron Dell turned back 33 shots for San Jose.

Thornton scored at 11:39 of the second on a backhanded pass from Radim Simek, giving San Jose a 2-0 lead.

Erik Karlsson also scored for San Jose. Karlsson scored on a wrist shot from just inside the blue line at 6:16 of the second. His fourth goal broke a scoreless tie.

Thornton had an assist on Karlsson’s goal, the 1,078th of his career. He needs one more to tie Adam Oates for seventh on the NHL’s all-time list.

The 26-year-old Frk, who signed with the Kings as an unrestricted free agent on July 1, was recalled from Ontario of the WHL on Monday.

NOTES: Kings C Trevor Lewis (upper body) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 21. … F Dustin Brown (illness) didn’t travel with the team. … Sharks D Simek played for the first time since missing eight games with knee injury. … Sharks D Mario Ferraro (upper body) was back in the lineup after missing three games with an upper body injury. … G Martin Jones had started all 20 regular-season games against the Kings since coming to San Jose during the 2015-16 season. Dell was the first San Jose goalie other than Jones to start against the Kings since Alex Stalock (April 11, 2015). … D Jacob Middleton and F Noah Gregor were assigned to San Jose of the American Hockey League. … The Sharks are 1-5 under interim coach Bob Boughner, since the firing of Peter DeBoer on Dec. 11.

Sharks: Host Philadelphia on Saturday.

