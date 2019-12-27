Comments
NEW YORK (CBS New York) — Don Imus, the longtime cowboy hat-wearing radio personality, has died at the age of 79.
Imus was the host of Imus in the Morning for nearly 50 years — with the program getting its start in the late 1960s.
CBS News confirmed the controversial host’s passing Friday evening.
Imus’ exact cause of death has not been revealed at this time.
