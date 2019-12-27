Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A fire broke out at a warehouse in North Oakland early Friday morning, injuring at least one person.
Authorities told KPIX 5 that the fire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. at the warehouse located on the 3800 block of West Street, near the Interstate 580 / Highway 24 interchange.
One person was treated for minor burns at the scene.
As of 7 a.m., fire crews remained on the scene due to concerns of material inside the warehouse that could flare up.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
More details to come.
