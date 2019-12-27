OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man with four prior felony convictions has been found guilty of three counts of committing sexual acts on a child under 10 years old, Alameda County prosecutors said.

An Alameda County Superior Court jury announced its verdict against Jermaine Bradford, 37, on Dec. 19.

Prosecutors said the victim was only 6 years old when the crimes occurred during the late winter and spring of 2016.

They said some of the sexual acts occurred while Bradford was driving the girl to school in his van and others occurred at residences where she lived with her mother.

Oakland police began investigating Bradford after the girl was brought to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland on July 17, 2016, to be treated for injuries she suffered from her encounters with him, according to court documents.

Bradford has previous convictions for assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine for sale and false imprisonment by violence.

Bradford faces a sentence of up to 45 years to life in state prison when he’s sentenced by Alameda County Superior Court Judge Thomas Rogers on April 3.