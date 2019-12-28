Comments
MONTEREY (CBS SF) – A bizarre invasion is happening along the California coast. Thousands of so-called ‘sea pickles’ are washing up on beaches in Monterey.
The gummy-like creatures are usually found in free-floating colonies off the southern California coast. They are a type of pyrosome and feed on phytoplankton.
They’re also brightly bio-luminescent, meaning they make their own light.
Experts at the Monterey Bay Aquarium say big waves and strong currents likely pushed the sea pickles farther north.
Despite their food-like name, these slimy sea pickles are NOT edible.
