Filed Under:Animals, Beach, California coast, Invasion, Monterey, Science, Sea Pickles


MONTEREY (CBS SF) – A bizarre invasion is happening along the California coast. Thousands of so-called ‘sea pickles’ are washing up on beaches in Monterey.

The gummy-like creatures are usually found in free-floating colonies off the southern California coast. They are a type of pyrosome and feed on phytoplankton.

They’re also brightly bio-luminescent, meaning they make their own light.

Experts at the Monterey Bay Aquarium say big waves and strong currents likely pushed the sea pickles farther north.

Despite their food-like name, these slimy sea pickles are NOT edible.

