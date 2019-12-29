



ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — Three people have been displaced by a fire at a Rohnert Park home Sunday that may have been started by a small space heater, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said.

At approximately 4:54 p.m., the Rohnert Park DPS officials a report of a structure fire at a home in the 300 block of Alden Avenue.

Neighbors called to report smoke and flames coming from the house. One of the home’s residents also called and stated the fire had started in the garage approximately five minutes earlier.

Personnel from Rohnert Park Public Safety, Rancho Adobe Fire District, Sonoma County Fire District and the Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to the fire, authorities said.

A Rohnert Park DPS officer arrived within minutes and saw heavy black smoke emitting from the garage as well as flames traveling up toward the rood.

The officer also discovered that one of the residents was inside with a garden hose trying to stop the fire from moving into the house from the garage.

The resident was removed from the house by responders for their own safety.

Firefighters found that the inside of the garage was walled off and converted into bedrooms when they cut away the garage door to access the fire, which they controlled within 20 minutes.

The majority of the damage was contained to the garage, but a vehicle parked next to the residence was also damaged.

One resident was evaluated by paramedics for potential smoke inhalation.

Investigators believe that the fire potentially started from a small space heater in the converted bedroom.

A city building inspector responded to the scene and determined the building was uninhabitable due to the damage, estimated to be valued at approximately $250,000.