HALF MOON BAY (KPIX 5) — The New Year will likely start off with a bang along the coast as waves as high as a two-story building are expected to crest Wednesday.

“I mean, it’s always exciting because you might get the wave of your life,” said Adam Coopersmith, who was surfing at Half Moon Bay Monday night.

He’s caught waves at Surfer’s Beach for the last 15 years and said he plans to check out the big surf predicted this week.

The National Weather Service reported that there will be an increased risk of sneaker waves, large shore breaks and rip currents between northern Sonoma and Monterey Counties starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday through 9 p.m. Wednesday.

On New Year’s Day, the NWS reports that we could see waves up to 25 feet. But the conditions are expected to hurt local fisherman like Anthony Urie, who says fishing has already been spotty this season. Urie said when a swell comes in that large, they don’t go out and fish.

“If you’re not fishing, you’re not earning any money,” he said.

Urie said they try to catch at least a couple thousand pounds of fish a day, and at about $3 a pound, he said the loss adds up. Now he and other fisherman are expected to keep their boats tied down for at least a couple days.

This all comes after an already month delay in the commercial Dungeness crab season because of fear that whales would get caught in fishing gear.

“It’s been a tough go,” Urie said.

The only catch of the day until Wednesday at the very least, unfortunately, will be the waves.

“I’m going to check it out for sure,” Coopersmith said.

Huge breaks always bring out spectators to the coast. But the NWS is warning people to stay off coast jetties and to never turn your back on the ocean.