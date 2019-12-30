Comments
GRAY WHALE COVE STATE BEACH (CBS SF) — An intense search in the pounding surf at the base of a Highway 1 cliff south of Devil’s Slide was underway Monday after someone reported seeing a car plunge into the sea, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department, Cal Fire and the U.S. Coast Guard were taking part in the search at Gray Whale Cove State Park.
According to a tweet from Cal Fire, tire tracks had been found coming off the highway and in a cliff-top parking turnoff going off the edge. Car parts had also been located in the waters below. However, authorities said, it was unclear if the parts connected to the report.
Helicopter video of the search showed pounding surf at the base of the steep cliff.
