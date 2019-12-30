FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Two Oakland carjacking suspects were arrested following a pair of Fairfield robberies and a four-vehicle crash, authorities announced Monday.

Fairfield police said they received 911 calls reporting a pair robberies on the night of Dec. 26th at businesses in the 3300 block of N Texas St. The victims were able to give police descriptions of the robbery suspects and their vehicle. The information was quickly relayed to other patrol vehicles.

The victims described a white Toyota sedan missing the front bumper and officers quickly located a matching vehicle driving recklessly south on N Texas St. Officers attempted to catch up to the vehicle, but based on the suspects unsafe driving discontinued their efforts to catch it.

Moments later, officers located a 4-vehicle collision near Texas Street and Jackson Street. The two suspects had fled from the vehicle, but victims in the crash and other citizens pointed officers in the right direction.

Officers set up a perimeter around the homes and businesses and began a search for the suspects. With the assistance of a police K9, one of the suspects was located hiding to the rear of a business in the 600 block of Jackson Street.

He was taken into custody and later identified as Joseph Albert Gomez Jr, a 26-year-old male from Oakland. Gomez was taken to North Bay Medical Center for injuries during his attempted hiding from the K9, and later booked into the county jail.

Officers continued their search and found the second suspect in front of residences in the 800 block of Taylor Street. The suspect failed to comply with officers’ commands and feigned as if he had a weapon while telling officers to shoot him. Officers were able to subdue the subject with the use of a Taser and take him into custody avoiding the potential of an officer involved shooting.

After medical clearance at the hospital, he too was booked in the county jail. He was identified as Vicente Jimenez-Lopez, a 28-year-old male from Oakland.

The Toyota sedan the two suspects were in was determined to be stolen during a carjacking two days prior in Oakland.

Both suspects were arrested on a variety of offenses to include robbery, battery on an officer, resisting an officer with force, possession of a stolen vehicle, and fleeing the scene of a collision.

Jimenez-Lopez was found to have an outstanding warrant for the violation of his parole and was arrested on the warrant as well. Gomez was found to be on probation out of Alameda County and was additionally arrested for a violation of his probation