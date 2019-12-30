



VALLEJO (CBS SF) — All lanes of Interstate 80 are closed at Magazine Street in Vallejo due to police activity, according to the CHP.

A severe traffic alert was issued for the area around 4 p.m. and lasted for hours during peak commute hours, causing standstill traffic for many on the Carquinez Bridge.

All lanes were closed in both directions and traffic was being diverted off to Magazine Street.

The police investigation was happening at the Magazine Street overpass near Lincoln Road.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

All lanes were reopened at 5:55 p.m., the CHP said. The incident lasted around two hours and 40 minutes.

Police did not specify the cause of the police presence nor the circumstances surrounding the investigation as of 6:20 p.m.