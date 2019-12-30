Comments
SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) – Surveillance cameras caught a pair of suspects in an armed robbery at Best Buy in San Bruno.
It happened at about 8 p.m. Sunday, at the store located at 1250 El Camino Real.
Police said the pair attempted to flee the store with several laptops and assaulted a store security guard with a stun gun before fleeing in a waiting vehicle.
Both males were in their 20s and the car was described as a silver or gray Cadillac or Nissan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100.
