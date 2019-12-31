Comments
RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Passengers aboard Amtrak train 520 are being transferred to another train after a man was fatally hit on the tracks Tuesday morning.
The man was hit about 6 a.m. on the tracks just north of Richmond in unincorporated Contra Costa County, according to Amtrak and Union Pacific officials. The man’s name has not been released.
There were no reported injuries to passengers or crewmembers.
Passengers will transfer to train 521, an Amtrak spokeswoman said.
The incident is under investigation.
