SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco’s longest-running musical revue Beach Blanket Babylon will take to the stage for one last time on Tuesday evening.
The final News Year’s Eve performances start at 7 p.m. at Club Fugazi at 678 Beach Blanket Babylon Boulevard.
Tuesday’s show marks the end of its 45-year run.
The show recounts a fast-paced, worldwide journey by Snow White as she looks for her Prince Charming and, on the way, meets ever-changing political and pop culture characters. Recent characters have included Donald and Melania Trump Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea, Lady Gaga and the San Francisco Giants.
The show began in 1974 and was supposed to run only for six weeks, but became an instant hit.
The show has been performed in Las Vegas and London.
