SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A firefighter was injured while battling a residential structure fire in San Jose on Tuesday, fire officials confirmed.
The firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries after he fell in the home’s basement and is being treated at a local hospital, said Erica Ray, public information manager for the San Jose Fire Department.
No residents were inside the home when the fire began, Ray said.
The one alarm fire was reported at about 2:45 p.m. in the 100 block of N. 16th Street. The fire was under control before 4 p.m..
Multiple people were displaced by the fire, San Jose Fire Captain Mitch Matlow said. A pitbull was also extricated from the backyard of the home.
Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
