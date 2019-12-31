FRESNO (CBS SF) — Arrests have been made in a mass shooting that killed four people and injured six others during a backyard gathering in Fresno in November.
CBS affiliate KGPE-TV in Fresno reported arrests in the case, but information on how many arrests were made or the identities of those arrested was not immediately available. Police Chief Andy Hall is expected to give additional details at a news conference late Tuesday morning.
On November 17th, about 35 people were having what was described as a “very peaceful, quiet family gathering” at a Fresno home when at least two people entered an unlocked gate and opened fire. The shooting killed Xy Lee, a famous local Hmong singer, 31-year-old Phia Vang, 38-year-old Kou Xiong and 40-year-old Kalaxang Thao, all members of the Fresno area’s large Hmong community.
More details to come.
