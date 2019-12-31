



SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – A high surf advisory and warnings for sneaker waves and rip currents were issued for the Northern California coast and remains in effect through Wednesday night. Waves could be as high as 20 feet.

The huge waves made going to the beach on Tuesday was mostly a spectator sport, with a little bit of cardio.

The National Weather Service called out Monastery Beach in Carmel as being especially dangerous because it faces the northwest swell. That combined with a steep shoreline made for some big waves.

Eight-year-old Luca Dallago and his family were visiting from Whistler, British Columbia, and he’s has never seen anything quite like this.

“Their huge!” he said.

In Half Moon Bay, the surf was choppy and messy. For surfer Robbie Schlenker it was not worth the risk.

“Anything over 10 feet, I don’t want to go out in,” said Schlenker who preferred to play it safe.

In Pacifica, the ocean looked more like a washing machine. The waves still had some way to go before hitting the bottom of the pier, so it was still open. for now.

Finally, in Santa Cruz at Steamer Lane, 8-to-10 foot swells came once every few seconds. It was also a bit choppy and messy, but as surfer Arlo Christensen said, still better than a day at the office.

“Just be careful, it’s big out there. It’s kind of a little dangerous still,” said Christenson – and definitely not for the faint of heart.