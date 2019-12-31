PLACER COUNTY (CBS SF) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday identified the suspect who allegedly stole a car in Rocklin that had a toddler and a five-year-old inside Monday night.

The suspect had been released from the South Placer Jail only hours before, according to authorities.

Authorities said 33-year-old Live Oak resident Charles Hall is suspected of stealing the vehicle from Knutz Auto & Truck on the 900 block of Placer Road in Rocklin shortly before 6 p.m. The car contained two children — a one-year-old and a five-year-old — according to the sheriff’s office.

Hall drove the car for a short time before abandoning it near Thunder Valley Casino, leaving the two children behind. Lincoln police officers found the car on Industrial Avenue near Athens Avenue with the children unharmed not long afterwards.

Placer County Sheriff’s deputies searched for the suspect, eventually finding Hall on Thunder Valley Casino grounds.

The sheriff’s office said Hall had been released from the South Placer Jail earlier Monday through a pre-trial court release. He faced charges of riving on a suspended license, forging vehicle registration, committing a felony while on bail and had two outstanding warrants out of Yuba City.

Hall now faces additional charges of kidnapping, carjacking, felony committed while out on bail and auto theft in connection with the incident Monday. Hall has been returned to the South Placer Jail and is being held on $480,000 bail.