SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A San Jose man was arrested in his car outside a Starbucks where he had allegedly installed two cameras inside a bathroom and was keeping an eye on who went in and out, police confirmed Tuesday.

Shawn Patrick Evans, 37, was taken into custody on Sunday after police were called to the Starbucks at Ross and Hillsdale around 4:54 p.m.

A coffee shop employee cleaning the bathroom discovered a camera in the drain of the sink, according to a police source. When officers arrived, they discovered a second camera positioned directly in front of the toilet.

But officers didn’t have to look very far for who had placed the cameras inside the bathroom, they said.

Evans was parked steps from the Starbucks where he could keep an eye on the bathroom, a source said. His car windows were covered with clothing so no one could see inside, the source added.

But when officers made contact with Evans, the source said they discovered Evans with his pants down and a desk top computer in his car.

“That’s horrifying to know,” said Starbucks customer Christina Hernandez. “That’s disgusting he’s a pervert.”

Hernandez and her sister, Krystal Hernandez, said they’re customers at the Starbucks.

“We do live right down the street,” said Christina.

“Kids go in there too so he’s also watching children and stuff,” said Krystal.

The police source said Evans could’ve placed the cameras in the bathroom for as long as 24 hours. But how many times he allegedly had done that without getting caught and who he filmed remains under investigation.

“It’s very scary,” said Starbucks customer Karen Ravizza. “Problems, sick, you know, what can you say we have so much of that nowadays; it’s just too bad.”

Police said they also found Evans with drugs, and that he had a warrant out for his arrest on a past drug charge.