SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2020 appears to be a boy born at 12:05 a.m. at a hospital in San Leandro.
The boy, named Christopher Sanitago Tercero, was born at Kaiser Permanente’s San Leandro Medical Center to parents Ursula and Roberto Tercero. Christopher is the third child in the family from Castro Valley, Kaiser spokesman Karl Sonkin said.
“The mother and baby are doing well,” Sonkin said.
A few other babies were born in the region during the first hour of 2020, including one at 12:10 a.m. at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
