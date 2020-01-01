CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man accidentally shot himself in the leg in San Jose early Wednesday and was taken to the hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

The man is put into an ambulance by first responders

The man fired a handgun accidentally at 1:40 a.m., injuring himself, police said. The incident took place in the 1200 block of Fritzen Street, according to police.

Police didn’t have additional details about the shooting.

