SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man accidentally shot himself in the leg in San Jose early Wednesday and was taken to the hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, police said.
The man fired a handgun accidentally at 1:40 a.m., injuring himself, police said. The incident took place in the 1200 block of Fritzen Street, according to police.
Police didn’t have additional details about the shooting.
