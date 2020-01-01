Comments
SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2020 appears to be a boy born at 12:05 a.m. at a hospital in San Leandro.
The boy was born at Kaiser Permanente’s San Leandro Medical Center and is the third child in a family from Castro Valley, Kaiser spokesman Karl Sonkin said.
“The mother and baby are doing well,” Sonkin said.
A few other babies were born in the region during the first hour of 2020, including one at 12:10 a.m. at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.