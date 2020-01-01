Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two men were wounded late Tuesday night in a shooting near San Francisco’s Fort Mason as thousands gathered on the waterfront nearby to greet in the New Year.
The shooting was reported at about 9:35 p.m. in the area of Franklin and Bay streets. Officers arrived to find the two victims, who were taken to a hospital for treatment, one with life-threatening injuries.
The shooter remains at large and police did not immediately release any information about the suspect or what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
