SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in two separate New Year’s Day stabbings in San Francisco just minutes apart from each other, police said.

The first Wednesday stabbing happened at around 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Howard Street, according to police.

A 26-year-old man allegedly began arguing with two people, before stabbing both of them with a knife. The suspect then fled.

Both victims were hospitalized. One victim, a 25-year-old, suffered life-threatening injuries while the other victim, a 24-year-old, suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Officers were able to locate the suspect and arrest him. Police did not release his name.

Minutes later, around 1:40 p.m., officers learned of another stabbing in the 4700 block of Mission Street, police said.

There, a 17-year-old boy allegedly got into an argument with a 25-year-old man. The teen suspect then stabbed the victim in the back and fled on foot, according to police.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not arrested the suspect, police said.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.