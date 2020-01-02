STEWARTS POINT (CBS SF) – A Sonoma County sheriff’s K-9 helped apprehend a man Tuesday accused of stabbing a victim back in November, sheriff’s officials said.
The suspect, identified by deputies as Orren Vicenti, 25, allegedly stabbed a victim in the back on Nov. 14.
On Tuesday, deputies went to Vicenti’s home, located in the 31000 block of Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road, just east of the unincorporated community of Stewarts Point.
As a deputy knocked on Vicenti’s front door, Vicenti apparently tried to flee out of the home’s back door.
Deputies ordered him to stop and warned him that a sheriff K-9 named Rappa would be used to apprehend him. Vicenti, however, allegedly ignored their commands.
A deputy then released Rappa, and the K-9 bit Vicenti on his right leg. Vicenti was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, violation of probation, and resisting arrest, sheriff’s officials said.
While in custody, Vicenti was treated at a hospital for his injuries. He has since been released from the hospital and is being held without bail, according to sheriff’s officials.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.