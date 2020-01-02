



HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — Dangerous surf conditions made for a close call for a woman and her dog in waters off the Peninsula Thursday.

The woman had to be rescued after she went into the water to save her dog at Cowell Ranch Beach in Half Moon Bay.

Emergency workers say she was still swimming when they got there to pull her out. The incident comes as dangerous waves pounded the Northern California coast for a third day, with some areas seeing waves up to 30 feet high.

A high surf advisory was in effect for the region through 9 p.m. Thursday, and authorities urged people not to risk coming close to the water.

“Not only stay out of the water but stay away from the water because if you even get close to it you can be sucked into by a sneaker wave,” said Cal Fire San Mateo County spokeswoman Cecile Juliette. “So it’s a better idea just to give the water some room when it’s like this.”

The dog was said to be okay, but the woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition.