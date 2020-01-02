



DUBLIN (CBS SF) — A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting during an attempted home invasion robbery at the home of her ex-boyfriend, according to authorities.

The incident happened Wednesday at about 11:30 p.m. at a home on the 3400 block of Central Parkway.

Dublin police said the home’s resident awoke to his ex-girlfriend banging on his front door and when he opened, he was confronted by her and man who pointed a gun at him.

Police said the ex-girlfriend and the other man attempted to assault the resident and in self-defense, the resident opened fire with his own gun as he fled, hitting both.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

It’s believed the male suspect also fired at the resident as he fled, but the resident was not hit.

The identities of the suspects and the victim were not immediately available.

Police officers were seen going door-to-door looking for surveillance video and information from neighbors.

A K9 unit was also searching in a field adjacent to the crime scene. Eastbound lanes of Central were closed at Grafton as the investigation was conducted.