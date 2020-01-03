Comments
SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — One person was hospitalized after a crash Friday afternoon in San Bruno that closed El Camino Real for more than an hour, police said.
The wreck involving two vehicles was reported about 12:45 p.m. and closed El Camino Real between San Felipe and Santa Lucia avenues, San Bruno police said.
One person was hospitalized with injuries not considered life threatening.
The road was cleared for traffic about 2:30 p.m., police said.
