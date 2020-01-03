Comments
MENLO PARK (CBS SF) – The Menlo Park Police Department are reporting a water main break occurred Friday morning in Menlo Park.
The break occurred in the area of Pierce Road and Ringwood Avenue, according to police.
The water department is working to fix the break, and repairs are estimated to take about 24 hours.
Water has been shut off in the area of Pierce Road between Alpine Avenue and Menlo Oaks Drive.
The police department reported the incident at 3:22 a.m.
