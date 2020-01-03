



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The two suspects arrested in connection with the theft of a laptop in Oakland’s Montclair neighborhood and subsequent fatal collision Tuesday are facing multiple charges including murder with special circumstances, according to authorities.

On Friday, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged 22-year-old Byron Reed of San Francisco and 21-year-old Javon Lee in connection with the homicide of 34-year-old Shuo Zeng.

According to the Oakland Police Department, Reed was charged with special circumstance murder and second-degree robbery, while Lee was charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree robbery.

The theft occurred at around 11:30 a.m. at the Starbucks location in the 2000 block of Mountain Boulevard. The victim, an adult male later identified as Zeng, was working on his laptop when the suspects snatched his laptop and ran outside.

ALSO READ:

The theft victim pursued the robbers outside and confronted them as they were driving away in a getaway vehicle.

One witness said the victim tried to jump on the vehicle, which was speeding away, resulting in the victim’s critical injuries. The victim was transported to a hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The two suspects were arrested in connection with the theft and fatal injury, authorities announced on Wednesday. Police later said Reed and Lee were arrested in the 9400 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Alameda County prosecutors say that both suspects have a criminal history. Prosecutors said that Reed was convicted of second-degree robbery in San Francisco on Nov. 22, 2017, and Lee was convicted of second-degree robbery in San Francisco on Feb. 27, 2017.

Reed and Lee are scheduled to be arraigned at the Wiley Manuel Courthouse in Oakland at 2 p.m. Friday.

The investigation into the fatal incident is ongoing and police are still determining if additional suspects are involved.

The department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland have offered a reward of up to $15,000 for information that would lead to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at 510-238-3821.