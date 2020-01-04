Comments
Amador County Man Accused Of Killing Father Arrested In Nevada
Deputies Search For Body Of Man Believed To Have Been Killed By Son
JACKSON (AP) — A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of killing his father following a manhunt near Lake Tahoe confessed to the killing and revealed to detectives the location of his father’s body.
The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says Sean Purdy’s confession late Friday led detectives to search an area in Pioneer, California where they located a body in a shallow grave.
