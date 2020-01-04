Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A suspect was hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning in San Jose, police said.
The shooting happened about 7:15 a.m. in the 2300 block of Quimby Road, according to police spokeswoman Officer Gina Tepoorten.
Police are investigating the incident. No other information was immediately released.
